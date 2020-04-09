'SNL' Alum Abby Elliott Is Expecting First Child With Husband Billy Kennedy

Abby Elliott is going to be a mom very soon! The Saturday Night Live alum announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Billy Kennedy, are expecting their first child.

Elliott shared a selfie of her and Kennedy in celebration of their four-year anniversary, as well as a pic of her growing baby bump. "Happy 4 Years my love! Here’s to many more wonderful adventures with you— the greatest one of all coming next month❤️," she captioned the post.

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy was taken aback by the news, commenting, "OMG! 🥰🥰🥰"

Earlier this year, Elliott was very open on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how she and her husband were trying to have a baby via IVF treatments. The 33-year-old actress joked that her Valentine's Day would be "very romantic" as Kennedy would have to give her hormone "shots in [her] butt."

"The hormones are very intense, and so many people go through this and we don't talk about it enough, I think, as women," she told Clarkson. "We need to raise more understanding and awareness."

Elliott, who has shared on social media in the past that she froze five embryos, also took to Instagram to talk about her fertility struggles.

"This is an emotionally difficult process but in my case talking about it and hearing other people's stories has made me feel less alone," she wrote. "To anyone going through infertility, you are so strong.❤️"

