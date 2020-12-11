Smoke at Denzel Washington's LA Home Draws Fire Crews

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Denzel Washington's home on Wednesday night. According to authorities, smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the multi-level home in Beverly Crest.

No flames were detected, but teams were searching for a possible fire in the walls with thermal imaging cameras. All occupants have safely exited the premises. ET has learned there is no fire, and everyone is OK and safe.

The news comes days after Rachael Ray gave fans an update on the rebuilding of her home, which was devastated by a fire in Lake Luzerne, New York, over the summer.

"It looks like there's a footprint of a house again which is great," she said on The Rachael Ray Show. "But there won't be a house finished there until probably next May."

