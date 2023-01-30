Skier Kyle Smaine's Wife Mourns His Death Two Months After Their Wedding

Following the death of freestyle skier Kyle Smaine on Saturday, his wife, snowboarder Jenna Dramise, is mourning his death.

Dramise took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a heartbreaking memorial to her husband, whom she quietly tied the knot with just two months ago.

"Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about. I’m so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life," she wrote, alongside a slideshow of snapshots from their life together.

"You loved skiing more than anyone I’ve ever met. I picked you up hitchhiking in New Zealand 2010 and who would have thought we would be married 13 years later," she added. "The best damn years of my life."

Smaine was killed in an avalanche while skiing in Japan, action sports photographer Grant Gunderson recounted in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, calling it his "absolute worst nightmare scenario."

Smaine was purportedly in Japan on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism, the Mountain Gazette reported. According to Gunderson, the tragic accident occurred on the last day of their trip.

Dramise wrote in her tribute, "I know you had the best runs in your life out there in Japan and could never blame you for doing what you loved."

"I do wish I could tell you that one secret I always had, that I loved you. It never really was a secret because I said it at least 10 times a day to you," she concluded. "Can’t wait to see you again. Tonight I hope to ride some pow or bikes with you in my dreams. Love your Wife."

Smaine had been chronicling the trip on social media, posting footage of his skiing to Instagram. "This is what brings me back to Japan each winter," he wrote in his final post before his untimely death. "Unbelievable snow quality, non-stop storms, and really fun terrain that seems to get better then [sic] more exploring you do."