'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Seemingly Accuses Meri of Child Abuse Toward Him and His Siblings

When Meri was described as "abrasive and kind of mean," Paedon replied, "Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words."

He went on to allege, "Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."

"Does it move past verbal?" one co-host of the chat asks.

"Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing," Paedon claims, adding, "No, we were never safe around her."

He also says that Kody was not aware of the alleged situation "for several years."

Though Paedon also makes several negative comments against his stepmother, Robyn Brown, he does credit her with helping him and other Brown family children out of a situation he claimed was abusive.

"I will never hate Robyn because she opened several eyes and because of that, I will never hate her," Paedon says, noting that Robyn was allegedly in an "extremely abusive relationship" with her ex-husband, David Jessop, prior to her marriage to Kody. "After having experienced a negative relationship, she knew how to find other negative relationships. Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe."

ET has reached out to TLC and Meri for comment on Paedon's allegations.

Paedon insists that his father never physically abused him or his siblings, but adds that after feeling "always safe" with Kody as a kid, Paedon notes, "Sometime between [when I was] 12 and 15, he stopped being safe."

Paedon claimed that prior to Robyn, Meri was his father's "No. 1 wife."

"Then a lot of things happened and a lot of things came out and a lot of things were said for the first time and then she was no longer the favorite wife and Robyn became the favorite wife," Paedon claims.

Of Meri's 2015 catfishing scandal in which she was caught chatting online with a person whom she thought to be a man but who was actually a woman and a career criminal, Paedon said the family did not get as upset as the show would make it seem.

"Meri had been on the outs with almost all of us for a couple of years before any of that came out," he claims. "None of us gave a s**t, none of us cared. In fact, the thing that pissed us off was that for six years, she was half of every episode of Sister Wives."

As for details on what happened between Meri and the Brown family kids, Paedon stopped short of sharing exactly what his abuse allegations were.

"After the last episode of Sister Wives airs, I will dish dirt. It is still a financial option for my parents, for all five of my parents and many of my siblings, so I am not going to do anything that would hurt the show," he says of the TLC reality series. "I want the show to last as long as possible. I know for a fact if I put certain things out there, it would really hurt the show."

As for where he stands now with Meri, Paedon said, "I don't talk to her ever. Most of us don't. There's a couple that do -- her [child, Leon] and Gwendlyn."