'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says 'Be Your Own Hero' Amid Separation in Message She Was 'Afraid' to Post

Janelle Brown is facing her fears. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to Instagram to post an inspirational message to her followers.

Sharing a video montage of herself on the show followed by footage of herself lifting heavy weights and attempting a Pilates split, Janelle wrote, "I learned a long time ago, and have been reminded in these last few years -- In our world, you have to be your own hero! It's completely up to you to be your hero!"

Janelle admitted in her caption that she was afraid to share the complete video at first.

"I made this Reel and then chickened out from posting it," the mother of six admitted. "I literally posted the last screen instead of the Reel - just a few minutes ago. Why? Because I was afraid. I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. All the things."

However, the TLC star changed her mind, adding, "I am learning to embrace what is real, vulnerable and authentic. Time to walk the walk 😍 Do something scary and / or vulnerable today my friends."

Janelle announced earlier this year that she and her husband of 30 years, Kody Brown, were separated. Since that time, Janelle has focused her 2023 on her health.

Back in December, Janelle shared her plan for the new year, saying, "I'm ready for you 2023! This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and I'm OK with that. It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year! If you want to come on this journey WITH me, let's do this!"