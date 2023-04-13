'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reacts to Christine's Engagement to David Woolley

Christine Brown's former sister wife and co-star, Janelle Brown, is happy for her amid her engagement news! After the 50-year-old Sister Wives star announced that she and her boyfriend of four months, David Woolley, are engaged, Janelle reposted the announcement to her Instagram Stories with a dancing "HAPPY" GIF.

There has been much speculation about the friends and former sister wives in recent months following Christine going public with her relationship with David on Valentine's Day.

Janelle has not publicly spoken about the relationship despite tabloid rumors that she didn't approve of the whirlwind romance. Coincidentally, after fans noticed that Christine and Janelle hadn't been posting photos or videos together on social media recently, they shared a promotional video for the chance to meet them in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Earlier this month, Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, shared that Janelle had not yet met Christine's new boyfriend.

"They haven't even met yet, actually," Gwendlyn said of Janelle and David during an Instagram Live session.

"They just haven't had the chance to meet David," she revealed, explaining that her mom has been filming for the upcoming season of Sister Wives. "When my mom's in town, the cameras are in town at the same time."

David is Christine's first relationship since her 2021 split from Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to for 25 years. Shortly after, Janelle and Kody announced their separation after almost 30 years of being spiritually married.

Though Kody has expressed an interest in repairing his relationship with Janelle, she has not.

"I'm not waiting for him. I've kind of mourned that that part of our life has gone," she explained of Kody during the family's One-on-One special. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone. We had this great run."