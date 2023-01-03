'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is starting off the New Year by continuing to give her candid takes on episodes of the TLC reality series. The 21-year-old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown posted her second YouTube recap of a season 17 episode of the hit show and, once again, didn't hold back.

While watching her dad, Kody, have a Zoom meeting with his wives amid the COVID pandemic, Gwendlyn praised both her mom, who split from Kody in 2021 and Kody's second wife, Janelle Brown, who is currently separated from him.

When Janelle speaks up about Christine's daughter, Ysabel Brown, returning to school in person against Kody's wishes, Gwendlyn gushes, "I love her getting confident!"

Janelle calls out Kody for saying he can't see Ysabel if she goes back to school, noting that he could try social distancing instead of simply opting not to see his daughter.

"That's hot of her," Gwendlyn reacts. "Janelle's cool as hell."

Gwendlyn also talks about her dad's strained relationship with his kids, saying, "I know he has a lot of good excuses, but at the same time, we want our dad to show up."

Gwendlyn's mom, Christine, publicly announced her decision to leave Kody in late 2021. Their messy split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives. Janelle showed her overwhelming support for Christine throughout the season and the former sister wives remain close. In the One-on-One special, Janelle and Kody confirmed that they are now separated after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.