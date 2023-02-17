'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Slow Dances With Her New Boyfriend David Woolley

Christine Brown is loving her new life with boyfriend David Woolley. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star publicly revealed her new man's identity on Valentine's Day and hasn't been shy about sharing some PDA on social media ever since.

On Thursday, the mother of six posted a Boomerang video of herself and David dancing together in the kitchen at a recent family Super Bowl party.

"I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen #dancingthroughlife #loveofmylife #feelinggood #finallyhappy #thisismyyear," Christine captioned the video.

David replied to the post, writing, "I will always dance with you my Queen ❤️"

Christine and David have been enjoying their love publicly for the last few days. In her Instagram announcement, Christine wrote, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner."

Christine split from Kody Brown in the spring of 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. She went public with the news of their breakup in November of that year. Christine relocated to Utah with their 12-year-old daughter, Truely, that same year.