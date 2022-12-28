'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates 'Bittersweet' Last Day Filming in Flagstaff

It's a bittersweet milestone for Christine Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star celebrated her final day filming the TLC reality series in Flagstaff, Arizona, in a TikTok video from the garage set where the cast films their confessional interviews.

"I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set. I traveled back-and-forth for a year," Christine, who relocated to Utah in 2021 after her split from ex-husband, Kody Brown, captioned the video. "An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah! #fyp #foryoupage #christinebrown #sisterwives #interview #production #behindthescenes."

In the clip, a smiling Christine opens up about her final day filming in Flagstaff.

"It is a little bittersweet. This is the couch right here that I have sat on for years, talking about the show and discussing my feelings," she says. "This has been where I have sat for years talking about my feelings and this is the last time. It's a little bittersweet today. Bye, Flagstaff."

Season 17 of the reality series has been a difficult one for Christine as it has documented her split from Kody and decision to leave their family.

But Christine will continue filming the series despite the fact that she and Kody are no longer together.

"I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she told ET back in October. "It's what our family's been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show."

Christine has maintained a close relationship with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, who recently announced her separation from Kody after almost 30 years of marriage.

"So as far as Sister Wives goes, I'll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly," Christine continued.

Last month, Christine shared a photo of herself filming Sister Wives in Utah for the first time.

"I’m finally filming in my house in Salt Lake!! So excited! #sisterwives #filming #newbeginnings," Christine captioned an Instagram selfie at the time.

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 2 on Jan. 1 and part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.