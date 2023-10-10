'Sister Wives': See Which of Kody Brown's Kids Attended Christine's Wedding to David Woolley

Christine Brown's wedding to David Woolley was a family affair! The 51-year-old Sister Wives star tied the knot with her man in Moab, Utah, over the weekend with much of her immediate family present.

In new wedding photos, Christine and David pose with many of Christine's children whom she shares with her ex, Kody Brown.

Christine's biological children in attendance included daughters Aspen Thompson, 28, Mykelti Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13, as well as son Paedon Brown, 25. Christine's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, who got married earlier this year, was not pictured. It is unknown if she attended the wedding.

Dani Sork Photo

Notably, Meri Brown's child, Leon Brown, who came out as transgender last year, was also pictured, though Meri herself was not in attendance. Additionally, Janelle Brown's biological children — Garrison Brown, Gabriel Brown, Logan Brown, Hunter Brown, Madison Brush, and Savanah Brown — were all in attendance.

Janelle, who has remained close with Christine, also attended the festivities, posing with her sister wife in a pink gown.

"We just liked the idea of having as much family and friends there as possible. It's going to be absolutely the best beautiful day ever!" Christine told People prior to the wedding.

Dani Sork Photo

Notably not in attendance was Robyn Brown, the only remaining wife of Kody, or any of her children whom she shares with Kody.

Christine announced her split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of being spiritually married. The messy breakup played out on season 17 of Sister Wives, with Christine largely blaming Kody's favoritism of Robyn for her ending the relationship.

Christine and her youngest daughter, Truely, relocated from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Utah, where she met David on a dating site in October 2022.

The couple announced their engagement in April.

Dani Sork Photo

David is a widowed father of eight, and it is believed that he will make an appearance on the Brown family's TLC series, which is still following Christine's life after leaving polygamy.

The series is currently airing footage shot prior to Christine meeting David and in a recent episode she discussed her fear of dating following her split from Kody.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

