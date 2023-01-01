'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking

Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.

"I think she wants someone who really just cherishes her," Janelle begins before adding, "She has this fantasy character. It's a statue she has in her house. In fact, he's some character from a video game they made into a movie."

Christine clarifies, "Durotan is an orc, and that's really what I'm attracted to."

Durotan hails from the World of Warcraft universe. He is large, muscular and has... tusks.

But Christine explains that her attraction has less to do with the orc's physical appearance and more to do with how he treats his wife.

"The first time you meet him, well, he's a warrior, but he's looking at his wife with so much love and so much, he would do anything for her," she explains. "And I just want that kind of love."

TLC

As for a real-life person, Christine says the actor Shemar Moore is just her type, blushing while talking about him.

"Just someone who treats women well, you know?" she concludes.

Christine publicly announced that she was leaving Kody after 25 years of marriage in November 2021. That messy split played out on season 17 of Sister Wives.

In October, Christine told ET that while she's currently single, she has been dating.

"I'm dating just for fun. Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now," she said at the time.

The Sister Wives One-on-One special will air part 3 on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.