SiriusXM Host Nicole Ryan Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car on Scooter

SiriusXM host Nicole Ryan is in the hospital recovering after she got hit by a car while riding a scooter.

The show she co-hosts -- The Morning Mash Up alongside Stanley T and Ryan Sampson -- announced Friday on its Instagram account that Ryan, 40, was seriously injured from the accident that occurred earlier this week.

"We've rewritten this a hundred times but there’s no easy way to say it," the post's caption read. "Nicole was seriously injured earlier in the week after being hit by a car while on her scooter. She’s in the hospital nursing broken bones and a bruised ego, and will need time to heal before she returns to the Morning Mash Up."

The caption continued, "In the meantime, Ryan and Stan will be back live on Monday to hold down the fort until Nicole can come back. Make sure to reach out to Nicole on her social media, we know she’d love to hear from everybody as she recovers. Love from the Hits 1 family."

No other details were offered.

According to her bio, Ryan has also had her own digital series since 2018, dubbed On-Air Mom, which offers "an up-close glimpse into the chronically hectic life she shares with her husband and two young children, revealing all the chaos that comes with being a working mother in the nonstop action of New York City."

Ryan also appears on SiriusXM Hits 1.