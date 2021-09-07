Simu Liu Reveals He Had to Take Stripper Lessons for 'Shang-Chi' Role

You never know what being a super hero is going to require. For Simu Liu, starring in Marvel's latest blockbuster, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, called for some unexpected training.

In this sneak peek from the upcoming episode of E!'s Celebrity Game Face, Liu reveals -- as part of a trivia question -- exactly what it took to prepare for the action epic.

"As some of you may or may not know, I was recently in a little Marvel movie, no big deal," begins Liu, who is joined by his friend, producer and entrepreneur Kelly Mi Li. "To prepare for that role, to be a Marvel super hero, I had to train in the fine art of something. Is it stunt driving, is it parkour, or is it stripping?"

Hosts Kevin Hart and wife Eniko give the episode's contestants some time to mull it over. Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren settle on option three -- stripping. Meanwhile, Wanda Sykes and wife Alex figure it has to be either parkour or stunt driving, and finally settle on parkour.

"So, the answer is, while there was parkour in our movie, I actually already do parkour, in my spare time," he shared. "That's why it's stripping!"

Check out Liu's full story on an all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face, which airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. on E!.

While it's not immediately clear what element of the role required stripping prowess, Liu opened up to ET's Lauren Zima last month and reflected on the film's intense training and fitness regimens.

"It was like doing a marathon," Liu said of the extensive training and endless workouts that he undertook leading up to the start of filming. The process was then made all the more difficult when production had to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was like in the greatest shape of my life, and I was like, what am I supposed to do?" Liu recalled. "Am I supposed to keep working out? Because I don't know when we're starting back up again. I kind of really miss carbs."

"I kept it up for a while and then eventually loosed up. I was just like, 'I'm going to Korean BBQ, guys. I can't take this anymore,'" he added. "And then, of course, they're like, 'We are coming back! You've got to get back into shape.' I had to put down the BBQ. [But] one can never fully put down the BBQ."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now.