Silk Sonic Win Record and Song of the Year After Opening 2022 GRAMMYs With Rousing Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, made up of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet.

The duo's hit track, "777," more than did the trick Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Silk Sonic had plenty of reason to celebrate, after bringing home several GRAMMYs -- they won Best R&B Performance for "Leave the Door Open," tying with Jazmine Sullivan ("Pick Up Your Feelings") and later won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for the same track!

"We're really trying our best to stay humble right now," .Paak said with a smile as the duo took the stage. "But that's what you call a clean sweep!"

Silk Sonic took a night off from their sold-out residency to take the GRAMMYs stage. The group's return to the awards ceremony comes after they performed “Leave the Door Open” during the 63rd Annual GRAMMYs in 2021.

To check out the group's 2021 performance at music's biggest night, watch the video below.