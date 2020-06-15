Sia Calls Herself a ‘Buffoon’ After Mixing Up Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Caused #SiaIsOverParty to Trend

Sia has apologized after a Twitter mistake caused #SiaIsOverParty to start trending over the weekend. The 44-year-old Australian singer-songwriter, whose full name is Sia Furler, first upset fans when she mistook a photo of rapper Nicki Minaj for rapper Cardi B.

Replying to a since-deleted tweet in which a fan asked if Sia was collaborating with Nicki Minaj, which included a photo of the "Starships" emcee, Sia wrote, "I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!"

According to People, Sia then appeared to mistakenly think her tweets had caused a feud between Minaj and Cardi B, who have a history of tension. Sia wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Hey @cardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism."

After deleting the tweet, Sia then wrote, "I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?"

Neither Minaj nor Cardi B have publicly responded to Sia on social media. The two rappers have been open with their beef in the past. In 2018 they got into a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party.

Following the incident, Minaj said she was "humiliated."