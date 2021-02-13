x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Entertainment Tonight

Shopbop Presidents&#039; Day Sale: Get Over 60% Off

Shopbop Presidents' Day Sale: Get Over 60% Off

Calling all fashion girls, Shopbop is having a sale for Presidents Day! The trendy online retailer is offering over 60% off in their sale section, boasting thousands of markdowns on clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry and other accessories. 

The lineup includes tons of top designers and brands such as Loeffler Randall, Madewell, Veronica Beard, Vince and Staud. Whether you're looking for a coat to wear for the rest of winter, warm-weather pieces to add to your wardrobe for spring or new loungewear to cozy up in at home, the Shopbop sale is filled with stylish deals to browse through this weekend. Some of our favorites include a pair of Prada cat-eye sunglasses, a Tory Burch crossbody bag and that Lioness ruched dress you've been seeing all over Instagram. 

In addition to Shopbop, so many of our favorite fashion brands and retailers are having sales for Presidents Day. Be sure to check out ET Style's guide to scoring the best deals during the long weekend.

Shop the Shopbop sale and check out ET Style's top picks below. 

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double Strap Mini Bag

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double Strap Mini Bag

Shopbop

Tory Burch Perry Bombe Double Strap Mini Bag

Score this Tory Burch crossbody bag with double zip compartments and two-tone straps. 

$210 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $299)

Loeffler Randall Arianna Square Toe Boots

Loeffler Randall Arianna Square Toe Boots

Shopbop

Loeffler Randall Arianna Square Toe Boots

Save $270 on these Loeffler Randall square-toe boots. Note, this is final sale. 

$180 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $450)

Lioness Military Minds Long Sleeve Dress

Lioness Military Minds Long Sleeve Dress

Shopbop

Lioness Military Minds Long Sleeve Dress

This Lioness ribbed long-sleeve dress with ruched ties is a fan favorite. 

$69 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $99)

Ireneisgood Beanie

Ireneisgood Beanie

Shopbop

Ireneisgood Beanie

A fun "Good For You" beanie from model Irene Kim's brand. Note, this is final sale. 

$40 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $100)

Prada Cinema Cat Eye Sunglasses

Prada Cinema Cat Eye Sunglasses

Shopbop

Prada Cinema Cat Eye Sunglasses

Grab this deal on Prada cat-eye sunglasses.

$265 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $378)

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Court Earrings

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Court Earrings

Shopbop

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Court Earrings

A diamond and gold vermeil huggie by Jennifer Zeuner.

$106 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $176)

Emerson Road Brushed Butter Space Dye Crew Sleep Set

Emerson Road Brushed Butter Space Dye Crew Sleep Set

Shopbop

Emerson Road Brushed Butter Space Dye Crew Sleep Set

Lounge in this ultra-soft fleece star print set. 

$57 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $80)

Madewell Brighton Coat

Madewell Brighton Coat

Shopbop

Madewell Brighton Coat

You're sure to wear this Madewell herringbone coat for many seasons to come. 

$230 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $328)

RELATED CONTENT:

Gap Presidents Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Jeans and More

Nordstrom Rack’s Presidents' Day Sales: Get An Extra 25% Off Clearance

Presidents' Day Fashion and Beauty Sales to Shop Now

The Best Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day Weekend

Presidents' Day Home Sales to Shop Now

Shop Cookware and Kitchen Deals with Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale