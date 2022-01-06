Shonda Rhimes Calls the Term Girlboss 'Bulls**t That Men Have Created'

Shonda Rhimes is a boss. Full stop.

The celebrated writer-producer was recently declared "TV's Greatest" by Time magazine, and the television mogul -- responsible for some of the most successful shows of the past decade -- spoke with the publication about her career, the types of characters she creates, and her views on gender disparity in Hollywood and culture at large.

Rhimes cultivated a number of very popular characters while working with ABC, including Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) from Grey's Anatomy, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) from How to Get Away With Murder, and Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) from Scandal.

However, Rhimes is very forward about her feelings towards strong women being characterized and compartmentalize with pop rhetoric and broad generalizations.

"I think the girlboss archetype is bulls**t that men have created to find another way to make women sound bad," Rhimes said in the profile, adding that the term has become "a nice catchphrase to grab a bunch of women into one group and say, ‘This is what women are doing right now.’"

"Nobody ever says, "‘This is what men are doing right now,'" Rhimes added, demonstrating the disparity between the depiction of strong men vs strong women in the public eye.

That being said, Rhimes also stressed that, when it comes to her work and the show's she's creating, she's not trying to proselytize or pushed agendas, outside of simply expressing herself.

"I don’t like to be preached at," Rhimes said, "and I’m not interested in preaching."

Check out the celebrated showrunner's full profile in Time magazine, which hits shelves Jan. 7.