Sheryl Underwood Will Be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade

Sheryl Underwood will be the Grand Marshal of the 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting Marine Toys for Tots, it was announced on Wednesday.

The parade was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's parade will be presented live from the streets of Hollywood, California, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at 6 p.m. PST by Associated Television International and the City of Los Angeles. It will also air on The CW on Dec. 17.

In a statement, The Talk host shared her excitement for the parade and bringing awareness to Marine Toys for Tots. The Marine Toys for Tots program collects new unwrapped toys and distributes those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

"I am truly honored to have been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots," Underwood says. "The pandemic has made it very tough for everybody for over a year and a half. I can't wait to get out there on the streets of Hollywood to celebrate with all of you, and to help bring awareness to the important work Marine Toys for Tots does to help those less fortunate during the holiday season. Please, be there! I can't wait to see you!"

The parade -- which will be hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton -- will feature celebrities, movie cars, award-winning bands from around the country, equestrians, character balloons and colorful floats. The parade culminates with the appearance of Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season.