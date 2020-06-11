Shep Rose Reveals the Therapy 'Breakthrough' That Helped His Relationship With Taylor Ann Green (Exclusive)

Shep Rose credits therapy with the healthy state of his and Taylor Ann Green's relationship. Earlier this month, the Southern Charm star opened up to ET's Brice Sander about how he's committed to his girlfriend without putting pressure on what the future may hold.

"I owe that a little to therapy," Rose told ET of feeling content in his relationship. "I told my therapist it was a breakthrough. It shouldn't have been a breakthrough because it's, like, as plain as the nose on my face."

"I was like, 'Everything is going great with Taylor. What about in the future? What if I meet someone else? What if she meets someone else? What if this that and the other?'" he recalled. "She goes, 'Do you think you're the only one with these anxieties, and these thoughts, and these fears? Everybody on the planet has that. And if they tell you otherwise they're lying.'"

That statement from his therapist, Rose said, "was important to hear."

"I was like, 'Oh you're right. You're right. Of course you're right,'" he said. "So, it was important to hear that. That was part of being present. That was a big step."

The pair began dating earlier this year, just months before quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The quarantine hit and then we became like a married couple, which I'm sure sunk a lot of relationships. I'm almost sure of that," he said. "We just had so much fun in quarantine. I might've been scared of domesticity in the past -- and maybe for good reason -- but she made it so easy. It was absolutely a ball. I learned a lot about myself. It's been good."

Their success in quarantine solidified Rose's decision to leave his bachelor life behind, without a need to "manufacture" feelings because the relationship was "real" and "right" naturally.

"I always thought -- and I still might think -- I'm the Clooney/Warren Beatty model; have fun, have fun, have fun, have fun, and then one day you say, 'OK, I've had enough fun' as far as women and such," he said. "We met and here we are... I'm trying to be present and not [trying] to project to the future too much. But presently I'm quite happy."

"You know what the next steps are on paper, but whether that's the case I'm not gonna try to think about that too much, even though it's impossible not to," Rose added, alluding to marriage.

As for why they work so well together, Rose points to the simple happiness he and Green experience in each other's company.

"A few months before we started filming I met Taylor and we approached it very pragmatically. We didn't have stars in our eyes," he said. "We were just like, 'OK, I'm happy. Are you happy today? Oh good, you are, OK. Have a good day.' That's kind of where my head was at with the whole thing. I was happy everyday."

"Normally I'm looking for the exit and usually I can find it quite easily," Rose added. "She just was so kind and good and everyone loves her. Everyone loves her, including me. We kept staying the course and then had that conversation, 'Are we gonna try to do this?' and we did."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.