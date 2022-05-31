'She-Hulk' Adds 'Flight Attendant' Star Griffin Matthews in Recurring Role (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has added The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews to the cast, ET has exclusively learned. He will play a recurring character who will appear opposite Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who handles superhuman-related legal cases.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would join the Marvel Universe!” Griffin tells ET about joining the MCU. “This was never a genre that I thought an actor like me (in my package) could fit into.”

He adds, “The most exciting part of joining the MCU was being told by our director and writers: ‘Do not try to fit. Just be you.’ And that gave me the freedom to run wild…”

The nine-episode season from head writer Jessica Geo and directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia follows Walters as she navigates life as a single, 30-something attorney who happens to be a superpowered hulk.

In addition to Matthews, She-Hulk will also star MCU alums, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The series, meanwhile, marks Matthews’ latest major TV role, after previously playing the scene-stealing characters, Shane Evans in the Emmy-nominated HBO Max series led by Kaley Cuoco and D’Unte in creator Justin Simien’s Dear White People Netflix series.

“Shane is absolutely providing some comedic relief,” the actor previously told ET about his character in The Flight Attendant, which just finished airing season 2, while gushing over the “instant chemistry” he had with Cuoco.

Matthews’ other notable TV appearances include the Apple TV+ anthology series, Roar, alongside Issa Rae, HBO’s Ballers, NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The CW’s The Carrie Diaries, HBO’s Doll & Em and ABC’s Cashmere Mafia.

In addition to She-Hulk, the actor will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix romcom, Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts Aug. 17 on Disney+.