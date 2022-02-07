Shay Mitchell Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell is pregnant! The 34-year-old actress shared the happy news with beautiful pictures of her showing off her bare baby bump on Instagram on Monday.

Mitchell noted that while she was overjoyed with the pregnancy, she is also dealing with the recent loss of her grandmother. Mitchell shared one week ago on Instagram that her grandmother died, calling her her "best friend."

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," Mitchell wrote on Monday. "It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time."

"Gram, I miss you every day," she continued. "Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Mitchell is already a mom to her 2-year-old daughter, Atlas, whom she shares with her boyfriend, 41-year-old Matte Babel. Back in June 2020, she talked to ET about why she wasn't in a rush to get engaged.

"A lot of people ask, it's never been something I really cared for," she said of marriage. "And I love weddings, love weddings. I can watch them all day long. I love attending, I love being a part of my friends' [weddings], anybody's to be quite honest. It's just not something I care for for myself and it's something that Matte and I have spoken about."

"He's been like, 'You sure?'" she added. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, we work so well right now.' It's great and this dynamic just works for us."

The former Pretty Little Liars star also talked to ET about raising her biracial daughter amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're reading books, one of her nighttime books is A Is for Activist. We're starting her right now because I think it's so important to educate them at a young age so they know that truly no matter what you look like, you deserve to love and be loved without judgment, be all and end all and that's it," she said. "Especially coming from a mixed family herself. I hope it's in our generation and I really pray that it's in hers as well that there will be a huge change and I slowly see it right now."

