Shawn Mendes Says His Love for Camila Cabello 'Is Never Gonna Change'

Shawn Mendes has been open about using his music to emotionally heal after his split from Camila Cabello, but the singer says the pair have remained close friends in the wake of their breakup.

The 23-year-old musician opened up about his relationship with his ex on Tuesday's On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and reflected on the split.

"In a lot of ways, a breakup can be a blessing," Mendes shared. "Because it can show you that you are [strong enough to deal with it], which is necessary."

When Seacrest asked if he and Cabello are still friendly as exes, Mendes confirmed, "So friendly."

"I mean, I've loved Camila for so many years, and that's never gonna change," Mendes added.

As for the possibility of the pair collaborating again in the future, the singer said he "would be surprised," adding, "I wouldn't put it past us."

Mendes also reflected on his new song, "When You're Gone," and revealed that he wrote it "about a month after we split up."

The pair announced they had decided to split up after two years together in a joint statement last November.

Mendes explained that it is "cathartic for me to get to write about these things" and to reexamine his heartbreak through the lens of music.

Recently, Mendes spoke with ET about his his new music, and how it helped him move forward.

"I think, in a lot of ways, it was just me kind of processing what it feels like to be on my own again, and processing what it feels like to learn how to cope and be there for myself," Mendes explained. "The original song was really a sad ballad and it ended up turning into an upbeat tempo kind of song, so it's interesting... I think if you can surround a song in a sonic soundscape that makes people excited, it allows people to listen more."

As his fans listen to "When You're Gone," which is out now, Mendes hopes that they find comfort in the words he sings.

"Sharing music and sharing vulnerable lyrics has always been important to me, because potentially there's someone who's going through the exact same thing," he noted. "I think that it's kind of creating a world where somebody can feel related to and less alone."