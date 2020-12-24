Sharon Osbourne Home for the Holidays After Two Negative COVID-19 Tests

It's a Christmas wish come true! Sharon Osbourne is back at home with her family after having recovered from COVID-19.

The celebrated TV personality and panelist on The Talk took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her good fortune with a heartwarming snapshot of her low-key homecoming party.

"Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!" Sharon wrote, alongside a photo of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, rocking a face mask and lounging on the family's couch alongside their multitude of adorable puppies.

"So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support ❤️" Sharon added. "Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays 🤗."

The joyful post comes more then a week after Sharon, 68, first revealed that she'd tested positive and was self-isolating to keep her family safe.

Sharon took to Twitter on Dec. 14 to share the news and assure fans that she was doing alright.

"I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus," she wrote. "Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

Due to Ozzy's health complications, the 72-year-old rocker is at higher risk for serious complications with regards to the coronavirus, and it appears the family has been taking necessary precautions to prevent transmission.

