Sharna Burgess Reunites With 'Dancing With the Stars' Friends at Her Baby Shower: PICS

Hang tight, peanut -- you’ll be here so soon! Sharna Burgess reunited with her fellow Dancing With the Stars dancers for a chic barn baby shower ahead of her baby's expected arrival next month.

Friends and fellow DWTS alums Peta Murgatroyd and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy joined the party. Murgatroyd posted a collage of photos to Instagram, where she, Maks, and their son, Shai, all embrace Sharna and her growing belly.

"I couldn't be happier for you my love, you and @brianaustingreen are soul mates and this baby boy is destined for greatest [sic] with both of you as his parents," Murgatroyd wrote. "Here’s to you and your family and the beginning of EVERYTHING ❤"

Burgess posted her own carousel of images from the ladies lunch that started the day, including a farm table complete with bursting floral arrangements spread across cream linens and spotted with boards of fruit and crackers.

"Still obsessing over every detail of our baby shower 💖," Burgess wrote. "Peanut getting all the love 🥰."

A day earlier, she posted a different tribute to the women who planned the party -- Murgatroyd included. "36 weeks," she wrote, and added the peanut emoji, "🥜."

Last month, a source told ET that Burgess and her boyfriend, Brain Austin Green, were thriving ahead of the baby's arrival. "Brian is so continually supportive of Sharna and dotes on her left and right," the source said. "He is at her beck and call and is very gentle, supportive and understanding. It's all the qualities and some of the reasons Sharna adores him so much. They are very in love."