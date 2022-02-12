Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau Arrested for Domestic Violence

Shanna Moakler's boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, has been arrested following an alleged physical confrontation with Moakler.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET, "Matthew Rondeau was arrested today, 2/24/22, morning at 7:40 am PST for felony domestic violence. His bail is set to $50,000." According to TMZ, which first broke the news, Rondeau allegedly got into a fight with Moakler on Wednesday night at their home. The outlet reports that Moakler left the home but returned Thursday morning, where the fighting allegedly continued, and allegedly turned physical.

TMZ reports cops were called to the house and they saw visible marks on her body, which the outlet reports led to Rondeau's arrest. The arrest comes on the heels of Rondeau posting a video on Moakler's Instagram account, in which he accuses her of cheating on him while calling her a number of names, including a "fu*king liar," "sociopath" and "narcissist." In that same video, Rondeau also uses a racial slur that appears to be directed at someone commenting on his Instagram Live session. On his own Instagram account, Rondeau took to his Story and posted the text "Your [sic] f**king disgusting @shannamoakler."

Moakler's manager, David Weintraub, released a statement that read, "Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shana, she is ok and survived this traumatic experience." He added, "Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine. At the moment she asks that she is giver her space to adjust to life after this trauma."

Alabama Barker / Instagram

Moakler's daughter, 16-year-old Alabama Barker (whom Moakler shares with ex Travis Barker) took to Instagram and said she's been in communication with her mother and "she is okay." She ended the Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

On Thursday night, Rondeau took his Instagram Story to address his physical confrontation with Moakler, calling it "one of the most heartbreaking days of my life."

"Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," Rondeau wrote. "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

Rondeau went on to blame "this industry" for spinning the truth on the incident before adding that he's "safe" and "moving forward."

"I'm so disappointed and sad to how this industry spins and flips the truth," he continued. "I'm safe and I'm moving forward."

He also accused Moakler of making him out to be "the villain" in their fight.

"I'm just mentally drained and in complete disbelief...the love of my life has made me out to be the villain," Rondeau added. "This will be my last post for a while. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man."

The arrest also comes just over a little a week after ET spoke with Moakler following her elimination from the Celebrity Big Brother house. Moakler talked on a variety of subjects, including her relationship with Rondeau, whom Moakler said she's "madly in love" with.

Moakler and Rondeau rekindled their relationship back in October after initially calling it quits earlier in 2021. There was a report that Rondeau was rethinking proposing to Moakler after she was accused of flirting with Lamar Odom in the CBB house before her ouster.