Shanna Moakler Says She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Shanna Moakler announced she's pregnant with her fourth child. The 46-year-old model tells People that she recently received a positive pregnancy test just days after her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge.

"I took a pregnancy test, and it is positive. This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day," Moakler said in a statement to the publication.

ET has reached out to her reps for comment.

Moakler is already mom to 18-year-old son Landon Barker and 16-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-husband, Travis Barker. She is also mom to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The pregnancy news comes after ET confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department that her ex, Rondeau, was arrested on Feb. 24. According to TMZ, Rondeau allegedly got into a fight with Moakler at their home. The outlet reports that she then left the premises but returned the following morning, where the fighting allegedly continued and then turned physical.

TMZ reported cops were called to the house and they saw visible marks on Moakler's body, which the outlet said led to Rondeau's arrest. The arrest came on the heels of Rondeau posting a video to Moakler's Instagram account, in which he accuses her of cheating on him while calling her a number of names, including a "fu*king liar," "sociopath" and "narcissist." In that same video, Rondeau also uses a racial slur that appears to be directed at someone commenting on his Instagram Live session. On his own Instagram account, Rondeau took to his Story and posted the text "Your [sic] f**king disgusting @shannamoakler."

Moakler's manager, David Weintraub, released a statement to ET following Rondeau's arrest. "Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shana, she is OK and survived this traumatic experience. Especially to all of her fans who saw this horrible incident unfold on social media. Thankfully the police saved her from harms way and she is doing fine. At the moment she asks that she is giver her space to adjust to life after this trauma."

After his arrest, Rondeau returned to Instagram to address his alleged altercation with Moakler, calling it "one of the most heartbreaking days of my life."

"Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life," he wrote. "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right."

He also accused Moakler of making him out to be "the villain" in their fight.

"I'm just mentally drained and in complete disbelief...the love of my life has made me out to be the villain," Rondeau added. "This will be my last post for a while. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.