'Shameless' Star Jeremy Allen White and Wife Addison Timlin Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations to Shameless star Jeremy Allen White and his wife, Addison Timlin! The 29-year-old actress is pregnant with their second child together, she announced on Instagram.

Timlin shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while carrying their 2-year-old daughter, Ezer, with 29-year-old White also grinning for the camera. She also shared a sweet picture from their 2019 wedding, this time with White carrying their daughter.

"Well, the difference a year makes," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words."

White is best known for playing Lip Gallagher on Shameless. In January, Showtime announced the popular series is ending after season 11. News of Shameless' final season came one year after Cameron Monaghan returned to the series after initially announcing his exit in October 2018, while leading lady Emmy Rossum announced she was departing the series after nine seasons in August 2018.