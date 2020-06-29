'Shameless' Actor Steve Howey and 'Chicago Fire' Star Sarah Shahi Split After 11 Years of Marriage

Shameless actor Steve Howey has split from Chicago Fire actress Sarah Shahi after 11 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET, Shahi filed for divorce on May 4, citing irreconcilable differences. Their date of separation is listed as April 14, 2020.

Howey filed a response on June 18, which is identical to Shahi’s filing.

The actors have three children together, 10-year-old son William and 5-year-old twins Violet and Knox. Shahi has asked for joint legal and physical custody, according to the documents.

Howey, who plays Kevin Ball on Shameless, and Shahi, who has also starred on The L Word and The Rookie, tied the knot on Feb. 7, 2009.

Following news of the split, the two told US Weekly they remain “grateful for the past 10 years together and proud of our children that we’ve raised.”

ET has reached out to reps for Howey and Shahi for comment.

