Shailene Woodley Says There’s ‘No Wedding Planning’ With Aaron Rodgers Happening Yet (Exclusive)

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers aren't rushing things when it comes to tying the knot.

The pair got engaged late last year, and the actress confirmed their engagement during an interview on The Tonight Show back in February. However, Woodley recently told ET's Lauren Zima that the pair aren't really working towards a wedding ceremony just yet.

"There's no wedding planning happening," Woodley explained, when asked about any possible updates. "There's no rush. We've got no rush."

Instead, the actress said the pair are simply "enjoying" their time together and being engaged.

Meanwhile, Woodley is starring in the new Netflix romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover, playing Jennifer, a woman from the 1960s who gets swept up into the middle of a steamy love triangle between her husband Laurence (Joe Alwyn) and a handsome admirer named Anthony (Callum Turner).

For Woodley, the element of the story that attracted her the most was the passion and the emotional complexity of the characters' situations, and the director, Augustine Frizzell.

"I love love," Woodley shared, "and I love Augustine. I had met Augustine a few months prior to reading the script and I really just fell in love with her entire being and what she was about and the way she saw the world and I thought she was just a really groovy, unique chick in this industry."

"I got sent the script, because she was involved, and fell in love with the storyline and fell in love with specifically the two characters of Anthony and Jennifer because there's such a deep intrinsic connection between the two of them, and it seems like life wanted them to stay apart," Woodley added. "That's how I got hooked."

Woodley's new romantic drama The Last Letter From Your Lover debuts on Netflix this Friday.