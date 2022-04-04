'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Arrested for Alleged 'Intimate Partner Violence'

Mike Shouhed has been arrested. The 43-year-old Shahs of Sunset star was arrested for a felony in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 27, a booking sheet obtained by ET shows.

Shouhed was booked in the early hours of March 28, before being released hours later on $50,000 bail, according to the doc. Shouhed is set to appear in court on July 25, per the doc.

An LAPD public information officer told ET that West Valley officers responded to a radio call of "unknown" trouble at approximately 10 p.m. on March 27.

Page Six, who was first to report the news, said that when officers arrived, Shouhed was arrested for alleged "intimate partner violence with injury," per the outlet. The outlet reports that an LAPD public information officer said that the phrase is another legal term for domestic violence that is used when there is "visible injury" on the victim.

Shouhed was charged with corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, which is a felony, the outlet reports, citing the sheriff’s department. His alleged victim has not been named.

Page Six reports that Shouhed’s attorney, Alex Kessel, told them that his client denies all the allegations. ET has reached out to Kessel for comment.

Last August, Shouhed announced his engagement to Paulina Ben-Cohen during Shahs of Sunset's season 9 reunion. The pair's engagement came after their sexting scandal, in which Ben-Cohen found messages from another woman on Shouhed's phone. Shouhed admitted he sexted someone else while in a relationship with Ben-Cohen during an interview with E! News last year.

Ben-Cohen has two children from her last marriage, while Shouhed was also previously married. Shouhed and his ex-wife, Jessica Parido, separated in 2015, less than eight months after their wedding. Though Shouhed initially denied cheating on Parido, he eventually came clean on a 2016 episode of Shahs.