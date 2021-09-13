Sha'Carri Richardson Brings Her Signature Style to the 2021 Met Gala

From the track to the Met Gala! Sha'Carri Richardson arrived in style at the iconic event!

Richardson arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday alongside friend and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton.

The celebrated track and field sprinter stunned on the carpet, rocking an Theophilio creation -- a red-orange corset-style top with a black, fringe skirt and black bangle and strappy, thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Hamilton rocked a semi-sheer white dress shirt under a dark tux.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Richardson spoke to ET's Rachel Smith at the event, and she opened up about how she felt walking the carpet at the Met Gala for the first time.

"I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she shared with a laugh.

She also explained that the look was "inspired by a phoenix."

"Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up," she shared. "The red is fire, and always ablaze."

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Richardson is one of several celebs to make their Met Gala debut on Monday. Lil Nas X, Leslie Grace, Olivia Rodrigo, J Balvin and more stars celebrated their first time at the legendary gala.

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

