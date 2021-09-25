'Sex Education' Renewed for Season 4

After an acclaimed third season, the hit Netflix series Sex Education has been renewed for season 4. The news came on Saturday, when stars Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) made an appearance during the streaming platform’s global fan event, TUDUM.

The announcement also comes after major changes in season 3, which saw Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) confront their unresolved feelings while Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells) finally made it official and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) was forced to face her trauma head on.

Not only that, but despite the best efforts of the new headmaster, Hope (Jemima Kirke), Moordale was shut down.

While speaking with ET, the cast opened up about hopes for a season 4, before it was announced that it had been officially renewed.

When it comes to Maeve and Otis, in particular, Butterfield would like to see them eventually get together and have a proper relationship. “I would like to see it, even if it doesn’t work out in the end. I mean, they are young. It probably won’t,” he said. “But I’m interested to see what would happen.”

He added, “They are inherently connected and attracted to each other’s personalities.”

As for a fourth season? The actor sees it as an opportunity to bring some resolution to the characters. “It would be nice to have a real, resolute ending,” Butterfield said, adding, “I always want to know; I always want a definite answer.”

No matter what happens, fans can delight in the fact that they’ll get another chance to follow along with all the sex, laughs and tears that makes Sex Education so much fun to watch.

Sex Education seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.