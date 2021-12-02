Seth Rogen Got Very High Before Sitting Front Row at Adele's Televised Concert

If you were confused seeing Seth Rogen in the Adele One Night Only concert special last month, so was he! The 39-year-old comedian was a guest on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he spoke about sitting front and center for the famed British singer's first public concert in years, held at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory.

"I was in the front row of the Adele concert and that is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all," Rogen quipped, saying he'd received an invitation and wasn't aware he was going to the CBS televised event.

"It said, 'Do you want to go to a small Adele concert?' [That's] what I remember absorbing," he explained.

Not knowing what he was heading into, Rogen said that he and his wife, Lauren Miller, decided to smoke some marijuana ahead of the show.

"We were like, 'It's an Adele concert. It's in the park.' We smoked a ton of weed and we're like, 'We're just going to go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert,'" he recalled. "We pull up and we see cranes, camera cranes, there's drones flying around, there's an entire crew filming, and I go, 'Oh no, we are at the filming of a television special, I think.'"

After spotting Oprah Winfrey, Rogen became alarmed and his concern only grew when he realized that their seats were front and center.

"I've never met Adele. No, I don't know Adele. And if, Adele, you're watching this, 'Why did you do that?'" he jokingly asked of his seat assignment. "'Cause the whole time I'm like, 'There are so many more famous people than me here who should be sitting where I'm sitting. And I could just feel them be insulted that I had such a good seat."

Rattling off a few names, Rogen added, "Like, I was in front of Drake. Like, there's no world where I should be in front of Drake. How is that possible? And I could just feel Drake's eyes drilling into the back of my head, like, 'Why am I in 3R and he's in 1A?' I was six rows in front of Ellen DeGeneres and Kris Jenner. I truly have no idea why they did that. It was truly wild."

Rogen said he tried hard to play the part, saying, "The whole time, I'm like, 'Just try to look cool,' which is not a healthy thought for me to have.... I'm uncomfortable. I'm too close. I feel, like, Leonardo DiCaprio behind me thinking, 'Did Seth Rogen write 'Rolling in the Deep'? Is that why he's so close?'"

Though he enjoyed the show, Rogen did have one complaint, joking, "There was a lot of standing. I was like, 'Are we standing after every song?'"

Ultimately, the concert special was a big success for Rogen.

"Everyone I know watched it. I think it's the most popular thing I've ever been to in my entire life," he quipped. "There's people I know who have not watched my last five movies who have been texting me, being like, 'You were amazing. That Adele concert looked incredible.'"