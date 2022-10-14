Seth Green Claims Bill Murray 'Dangled Me Over a Trash Can' By the Ankles As a Child

Seth Green is making a jaw-dropping allegation of on-set behavior, recounting an incident he says happened on the set of Saturday Night Live when Bill Murray was hosting.

In a Thursday interview on the Good Mythical Morning show, Green was asked to reveal the rudest celebrity he's ever met. The 48-year-old actor went on to recall a disturbing incident that he claimed occurred when he was just nine years old.

"So he saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Green said. "And I was like, 'That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly, F off.' And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’ And then my mom goes, 'You know, since he’s the Bill Murray you should maybe give him his seat.’ And I go, ‘Are you this much of a jerk? You’re this rude to tell a nine-year-old to get out of your … what is this power play?’"

Then, Green said the disagreement allegedly became physical.

"He picked me up by my ankles, he dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can and the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."

Green said he had "never been so embarrassed in my life" and that he wanted to pull out of performing on the show before Eddie Murphy and Tim Kazurinsky offered him a pep talk.

"They come back and come in my room like, 'Hey, everybody knows Bill’s a d**k, you know? He’s hosting the show. He’s probably really like nervous about it. You be a pro, right? The show must go on. You be a pro. You’re a pro, right?'" Green claimed. Pretending to wipe away tears, he continued, "I was like, ‘I am a pro. I’m a pro.'"

Green's comments come as former SNL star Rob Schneider also spoke out about Murray's alleged on-set demeanor on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show. In his remarks, Schneider said that Murray was difficult to work with when the famed actor returned for one of his several hosting stints on the late-night sketch comedy series.

"He's super nice to fans. He wasn't very nice to us. …He wasn't very-- he hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

Schneider joined SNL in 1988 as a writer and very soon became a full-time cast member, earning praise for his on-screen work from 1990 to 1994. Murray returned for the fourth time to host in February 1993, allegedly putting Schneider and his cohorts in Murray's crosshairs.

"He hated Chris Farley with a passion," Schneider claimed. "Like, he was just seething looking at him. I don't know exactly, but I want to believe that it's because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi -- who [was] his friend who he saw die -- that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That's my interpretation, but I don't really know. I don't believe it. I only believe it 50 percent. He just hated, like, all of us, pretty much."

Schneider did take solace in that he allegedly didn't draw the same ire from the Groundhog Day star.

"The least of the hate was to me," Schneider claimed. "I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he's my hero. …. You just saw the way he looked at him, and it was just naked rage, you know? ….I mean he hated [Adam] Sandler. Really hated Sandler, too, Murray. He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like...as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up, you know? Which also really irritated Al Franken."

ET has reached out to Murray's lawyer for comment on these allegations.