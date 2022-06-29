Serena Williams Stays Positive After 'Insane and Intense' Wimbledon Loss: 'Onward and Up'

Serena Williams is keeping it positive after her unexpected Wimbledon loss.

The 40-year-old athlete made her comeback to the annual tennis tournament after pulling out of 2021's Wimbledon due to a leg injury she sustained during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Her time at the tournament was cut short, however, when she was defeated by France's Harmony Tan in her first singles match. The match went on for three hours and 11 minutes and marks the third time Williams failed to advance past the first round of a Grand Slam.

On Tuesday, the tennis legend opened up about her return to the courts on Instagram, calling it "insane and intense."

"Not the result I came for, but my goodness I enjoyed that," she wrote in the caption alongside a picture of herself waving to the crowd. "I hope you did as well. Onward and up. ☺️☺️"