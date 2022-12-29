Serena Williams Reveals She's Struggling to 'Relax' After Stepping Down From Competitive Tennis

Serena Williams may not be officially retired, but she's still seeking ways to simply "be" during her time off. The 41-year-old tennis star opened up to her followers on Twitter that she's been having a difficult time while not constantly being on the go.

"I'm currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It's harder than I ever imagined," she wrote. "I've never allowed myself to do any of that before..."

It may seem hard to relate to someone who is widely considered the greatest player to ever play tennis, but Williams' vulnerability was immediately met with messages of understanding and support.

"Take it one day at a time. Allow yourself to feel all the feelings. This may be a new existence for you, so it's understandable how you feel," celebrity doctor Dr. Jen Caudle advised the tennis pro. Several others urged Williams to allow herself some grace as she adjusts to her new normal.

Williams' change of pace comes several months after she announced that she was going to step away from competitive tennis via an essay printed in Vogue.