Serayah Has Her Eye on Yolanda Adams' Throne in BET Plus' Music Drama 'Kingdom Business' (Exclusive)

Yolanda Adams is about to meet her match on BET+'s new music drama, Kingdom Business, which premieres Thursday, May 19. Only ET has the exclusive first look at the action-packed official trailer.

The gospel queen stars in the upcoming eight-episode series as reigning gospel superstar, Denita Jordan, who runs an in-house record label, Kingdom Records, in addition to acting as First Lady of First Kingdom Church, and is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all cost. Just as Denita is enjoying the fruits of her labor, the world she’s worked so hard to put together begins to unravel when an unexpected contender in the gospel music scene, Rbel (Serayah), threatens her status. The rising star -- with a checkered past as an exotic dancer -- is no match for her destiny to turn the gospel world on its head with her newfound voice.

In ET's exclusive trailer, Denita gets wind that her label is failing financially, and the only way to resurrect it back to its former glory is to find fresh new talent. She appoints her son, Taj (Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield), to seek out a hot young singer to bring the label back to life. A chance meeting at a funeral leads Taj to Rbel, who showcases her stunning pipes. But she doesn't have a spotless past, as Taj learns when he visits the strip club she works at, to persuade her to ditch that life and become a real singer. (Her funeral performance, after all, was viewed more than 2 million times.)

"She's everything Kingdom needs. She can reach people that you never could," Taj tells Denita point-blank, causing her to slap him across the face at the diss.

When he takes Rbel to powerful music producer/Denita's ex-collaborator Caesar (Michael Jai White), it's met with hesitation on Caesar's part: "Are you setting me up?" But it quickly becomes clear the duo may be on the same page with regards to Rbel and the potential she holds for music and what she could do for them.

"I don't care where you come from," Caesar assures Rbel, "only where you're going." Later, Caesar has biting words for Denita, "Your reign is over."

Michael Beach also stars as Calvin Jordan, Denita's husband and Taj's father. Tamar Braxton, La’Miya Good, Aspen Kennedy, Kiandra Richardson, Kajuana Shuford Marie and Sam Malone appear as recurring guest stars.

Kingdom Business is executive produced by Holly Carter, DeVon Franklin, Kirk Franklin, who also serves as the executive music producer, and Michael Van Dyck. The series is written and executive produced by Kerry Lenhart and JJ Sakmar.

Kingdom Business drops Thursday, May 19 on BET+.

