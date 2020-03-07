Sephora July 4th Sale: Up to 50% Off Makeup, Skincare and More

Sephora is having a sale for Fourth of July. The beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off on select products across categories, including makeup, skincare, hair, tools, fragrance and body through July 6.

Big beauty brands such as Tarte, Briogeo, Huda Beauty, Ole Henriksen and more are on sale. Receive free shipping on all orders with the code FREESHIP. Plus, Sephora's return policy has been extended.

Don't forget to check out additional deals happening this holiday weekend. Fenty Beauty, Net-a-Porter and Amazon are rolling out discounts you don't want to miss.

