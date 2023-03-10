'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Hopes Chrishell Stause and G Flip are End Game (Exclusive)

The sixth season of Selling Sunsetis set to be jam packed with the drama fans love. However, Mary Fitzgerald seems more interested in the romance -- specifically, the love between Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

Fitzgerald spoke with ET's Deidre Behar backstage at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, and she opened up about the couple -- and whether or not she would want to try and "usher them into the married club."

"Oh, if I could? I would, Yeah!" Fitzgerald said. "I love them together. She's so happy. She seems so in her element. And G is just amazing. She's just a breath of fresh air."

"I've honestly never seen Chrishell be so in tune with who she is and just comfortable," Fitzgerald marveled. "Yeah, they are the best couple. I'm so happy for both of them."

When asked if she feels the pair are in it for the long haul and are meant to be, Fitzgerald said smiling, "I really hope so."

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald also weighed in on her appearance at the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, and the role glam and fashion have played on Selling Sunset during the course of the show.

"I didn't realize, like, in the beginning, [but] I think everyone can see that we've all stepped it up a notch," she shared. "And now, it's like, it's everything."

"We're all so much more invested in it. We all appreciate it so much," she added. "It's like, just the glam and the fashion. And it just a makes the show. It makes us feel good. And it's just fun."