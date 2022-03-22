'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Gets Premiere Date -- and a New Realtor

Selling Sunset's season 5 premiere is just around the corner and a new real estate agent is joining the Oppenheim Group.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that come April 22, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, as well as last season's new additions, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela are all returning for another season.

Also joining the cast is British-Nigerian luxury realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Netflix

Chelsea Lazkani in 'Selling Sunset' season 5. Netflix

While fans will have to wait and see how Chelsea shakes things up, a new promo pic for season 5 shows a loving moment between Jason and Chrishell, who broke up in December after the filming of this season had wrapped.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim in season 5 of 'Selling Sunset.' Netflix

Chrishell is also featured in another promo pic, where she and Mary are by the pool having a chat in their bikinis while enjoying some wine.

Netflix

And finally, Heather, who married Tarek El Moussa just last year, is seen looking shocked at some news while in front of her computer.

Netflix

Netflix

Fans will have to wait and see what made Heather's draw drop. In the meantime, check out ET's exclusive interview with the Selling Sunset star and her new husband!

And mark those calendars because Selling Sunset season 5 premieres Friday, April 22 on Netflix.