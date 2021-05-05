'Selena: The Series' Star Christian Serratos Reacts to Beyoncé Scene (Exclusive)

The time Beyoncé met Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is being highlighted in Selena: The Series.
Fans of the show couldn't keep their cool when they saw a particular scene play out in part two of the series, which was released this week. It shows a young actress portraying Beyoncé getting starstruck when she and her on-screen mother and sister, acting as Tina Knowles and Solange Knowles, run into the iconic Tejano singer at a local mall.
"Who's Selena?" Tina asks, to which Beyoncé replies, "A famous singer. Be quiet."
Beyoncé previously confirmed that she had met Selena in an interview with MTV tr3s. She revealed that the run-in happened inside The Galleria mall in Houston, Texas, in the '90s, before she was famous.
"I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity and I just saw her and said 'hello' and kept it moving. Definitely, growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio," she explained. "I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation."
"I think she is a legend and I admire her. She was so talented," she added. "I'm very happy that [I met her]. Even though she didn't know who I was, I'm still excited that I got that opportunity."
ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Christian Serratos -- the actress who plays Selena in the series -- on Wednesday about what it was like including the Beyoncé moment in part two.
"I thought it was so cool, I thought it was so cute," she raved. "And I thought, you know, that's what this story is about, is inspiration, and inspiring young people to follow their dreams, whatever those dreams are."
"I just thought that was such a cool moment," she continued. "And I did the same thing everyone else did. Like, 'Did that really happen?' I always make jokes ... is this going to be my connection to meeting Beyoncé?"
