'Selena: The Series': Fans React to Heartbreaking Final Episode

Even if fans know Selena Quintanilla's fate, watching the ending of Selena: The Series is still heartbreaking.

Part 2 of the Netflix series covers Selena's rise to fame, becoming a musical sensation, winning her first GRAMMY award, her marriage to Chris Perez, and her untimely death. The "Como la Flor" singer was only 23 when she was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, by Yolanda Saldívar, a friend and former manager of her Selena Etc. boutiques.

The tragic moment plays out in the final season, with viewers becoming emotional watching the event unfold. Christian Serratos, who portrays Selena, told ET that she "blacked out" filming the end of the singer's life.

"The filming process was so much about her life and how joyful she was and how wonderful she was, that we forgot that at the end we were going to have to film this very sad moment," Serratos expressed. "So I blacked out. But on the day, it really hit me. And it didn't hit me until I was sitting in the car and I realized that I was wearing the same clothes. I was wearing the same everything."

"And I was like, 'Oh, man, I'm playing my idol. And I'm walking in the same steps she did before this terrible moment.' And that was awful. I was like, I don't want to do this again. I don't want to do this ever again. This is terrible, this sucks. And it is what it is," she continued, adding that the cast and crew recreated the moment "in a very beautiful way." "It wasn't about the terrible moment. It was about how tragedy can affect the people around you."

After finishing the series, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts and feelings.

"I mean I know how it was going to end but it still had me crying 😭😭 Selena was such a beautiful soul and didn't deserve this at all but we will remember her with that beautiful smile she always had♥️," one fan tweeted.

I mean I know how it was going to end but it still had me crying 😭😭 Selena was such a beautiful soul and didn't deserve this at all but we will remember her with that beautiful smile she always had♥️#SelenaTheSeries #selenanetflix pic.twitter.com/pEt1taPuKi — Elle (@NickiSan247) May 5, 2021

"not me crying even though I knew how the Selena series would end. #SelenaTheSeries," another fan wrote.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 not me crying even though I knew how the Selena series would end. #SelenaTheSeries pic.twitter.com/TyN0AQJbLQ — J E N N (@Lynn1094) May 5, 2021

See more reactions below:

watching #SelenaTheSeries and always hoping for a different ending💔 you’re missed every day selena. pic.twitter.com/VCt7D7Z5Oj — tori (@amorlangfrd) May 4, 2021

@netflix ... I watched the Selena movie & never cried as hard as I did as I did by Selena the Series.

This was a real banger of a series & I typically never binge a series!!! This was just amazing!!! — Youthgirl08___BLM ✊ (@youthgirl08) May 7, 2021

Rewatching the Selena series makes me realize that Selena didn’t get the things she really wanted. To be there to make a full English language album, to have a wedding with her family there, to build her dream house and have kids 🥺 she deserved it all — Jillian Avila (@jillanise17) May 7, 2021

i’m watching the selena series. all shocked that she was killed like i didn’t know it was coming 😭😭 — Gloria B (@__queenglo) May 7, 2021

Finished the Selena series and y’all i sobbed so much at the end of that final episode pic.twitter.com/nW2IN1IuYY — - (@_rauljc_) May 5, 2021

Finished Selena the Series & it was AMAZING! The final episode made me cry. She should have been here, living a happy life with Chris, the love of her life & her kids on their beautiful farm. Oh what if she didn't go into the room with that bitch? — 𝑨𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓. 🌺 (@simplyxsmile) May 5, 2021

Not me crying my face off at the end of the Selena series 🤧 — Bryanna Florez (@BryannaArielle) May 7, 2021

that last episode of the Selena series really got me, even though i knew how it was gonna end🥲😭 — christalenrichelle (@crgc_) May 7, 2021

Finished #SelenaTheSeries last night 😭 I love how the series went in depth and showed us more about Selena’s personality & life..❤️💋 — Nizlee (@NizleeCakes) May 7, 2021

OPINION ON #SelenaTheSeries P2:



Ok I finished & all I can say is... WOW! It was phenomenal & improved dramatically. I absolutely loved it & the whole thing kept me engaged throughout. Christian did an amazing job as Selena so DONT U DARE GIVE HER HATE. pic.twitter.com/SjC0kGM1jc — selena 🎤 (@bidibidiselenaq) May 4, 2021

not me crying while watching the last episode of the Selena Series like I didn’t know how it was gonna end #SelenaTheSeries #selenanetflix pic.twitter.com/nLJL3dzzHj — Genesis (@_genesisalexa) May 5, 2021

#SelenaTheSeries



Is anyone not gonna talk about the ending when Selena smiles, runs away then disappears? That made me cry even harder.😭 pic.twitter.com/Wsf31Lcyyk — S❤S✌ (@SGmylove4life) May 5, 2021

For more on Part 2 of Selena: The Series -- including that Beyoncé moment -- watch the video below.