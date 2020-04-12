Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez Reacts to Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'

Selena Quintanilla's husband is speaking out about the Netflix series based on her life. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Chris Perez wrote about his respect for his late wife and her band. Selena and Chris eloped in 1992 after they fell in love while performing in the same band. Selena was murdered in 1995.

"I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother [A.B. Quintanilla III] had his name on everything as producer," Chris wrote alongside a poster for Selena: The Series, which stars Christian Serratos in the title role.

"Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad [Abraham Quintanilla] ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio. I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further," he continued. "They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN ([Selena's sister] Suzette [Quintanilla] really is a bada**). Joe [Ojeda] and Pete [Astudillo] brought the 'extra' and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY."

Chris ended his post by writing, "I will forever respect the band and the people involved in it. I hope you guys enjoy this series."

When ET spoke with Chris in 2017, he remembered Selena as "beautiful and talented," and expressed his pride in her success, which has continued after her death.

"I’m proud of her," he said. "Proud of everything that she’s been able to accomplish.”

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Selena's sister, Suzette, who revealed how the Netflix series will differ from the 1997 movie, which starred Jennifer Lopez in the lead role.

"This series is more about all the questions, the little things that Selena's fans have been asking throughout the years like, 'Why was this song created or why this?'" she said. "It's more about filling in the full story of our journey and hopefully inspiring those who are going on a journey of their own. And whatever their dream is, to understand this was not a rise to fame right away. It was not like that. It took quite a bit of years and a lot of hardship as a family and being able to get where we were before she was ultimately taken from us."

Selena: The Series is now streaming on Netflix.