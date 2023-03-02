Selena Gomez Spends Time With Family Amid Hailey Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez is spending time with her family! The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share shots from a boat day she had with her stepdad, Brian, and younger sister, Gracie.

In some of the pics, the trio smiles as they hold up the fish they caught. Two other photos and video give fans a behind-the-scenes peek at Selena's day on the water.

"Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real," she captioned her post. "Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!"

Selena's family time comes amid drama between Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. It all started when a video showing Hailey pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift resurfaced, and Selena was quick to come to her BFF's defense.

Then, Hailey and Kylie were accused of making fun of Selena's eyebrows on Instagram. Amid reports of a feud, Kylie said people were "making something out of nothing," and Selena agreed, noting, "It's all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

In the wake of the back and forth, Selena announced she was taking a social media break.

"I'm very happy. I'm so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier. I'm good. I love who I am. I don't care. I'm big. I'm not. I don't care. I love who I am," she began. "And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media, 'cause this is a little silly."

"And I'm 30, I'm too old for this," Selena added. "But I love you guys so much. And I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm gonna just take a break from everything."