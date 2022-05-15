Selena Gomez Rocks Chic Little Black Dress as She Steps Out for 'Saturday Night Live' After-Party

Selena Gomez was all legs and smiles as she stepped out for the Saturday Night Live after party! Fresh from her debut hosting gig on the show, the 29-year-old waved and smiled at fans as she made her arrival inside of L’Avenue in New York City.

The Only Murders in the Building actress wore a black halter dress with a revealing slit up the side. Gomez completed her look with silver pumps. Keeping her glam simple, the actress wore a soft pink lip with minimal eye makeup. For the occasion, Gomez rocked her hair in a chic bob.

Gotham/GC Images

Gomez was joined at the event by BFF -- and new Only Murders in the Building co-star -- Cara Delevingne. Lewis Hamilton and Saturday’s musical guest, Post Malone, also attended the event. Saturday’s episode was the first time the “Look at her Now” singer hosted the show.

Gotham/GC Images

In the opening monologue, Gomez joked about using the hosting opportunity to find love. "One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single," Gomez shared. "And I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance!"

Gotham/GC Images

"Emma stone met her husband here," she joked before listing other couples who found love. "Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, and Pete [Davidson] and Machine Gun Kelly." The actress also joked about not using dating apps.

"I just want to put it out into the universe that I'm manifesting love. I'd like to say that I'm looking at my soul mate but at this point I will take anyone."

During her big night, the actress was joined by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Post Malone -- who appeared in two sketches in addition to his two performances.