Selena Gomez Returns With Season 3 of 'Selena + Chef': Watch the Trailer

Aspiring chef Selena Gomez is back with an all-new season of her hit HBO Max cooking series, Selena + Chef. The 29-year-old performer revealed the news by dropping a trailer and premiere date for season 3. “Sooo Season 3 means I’m basically a cooking pro right?” she joked on Twitter.

Returning on Oct. 28, the series sees Gomez teaming up with renowned chefs and food personalities, including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe, as she takes her cooking skills to the next level. This time around, the performer is learning how to make COVID-safe group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays and more special occasions.

“I have learned so much about cooking the past two seasons, but I’m realizing I’ve only scratched the surface. So, I’m continuing my lessons with the help of my friends,” a newly blonde Gomez says in the trailer before showing a montage of footage from the new season.

And as always, Gomez says, “I’m not great with knives. I'm just gonna throw that out there.” But at least she knows her limits!

Selena + Chef season 3 premieres Thursday, Oct. 28 on HBO Max.