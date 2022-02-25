Selena Gomez Posts Pics With Simi Khadra Amid The Weeknd Romance Rumor

There doesn't seem to be any bad blood between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's new rumored flame, Simi Khadra. In fact, Gomez, 29, went out of her way to show just how friendly she is with Khadra, posting two pics of herself with the DJ with her twin sister, Haze.

"Since 2013 💙" the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the post.

This comes a couple days after Khadra was filming in a passionate makeout session with Gomez's ex, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

Gomez and The Weeknd dated for less than a year in 2017.

The Weeknd was celebrating his 32nd birthday at Delilah in Las Vegas over the weekend, when he was filmed locking lips with Khadra.

Prior to the kissing session, the pair had previously been reported as just friends.

A source tells ET that 28-year-old Khadra, who was a friend of The Weeknd's ex, Bella Hadid, have been "seeing each other."

"The Weeknd and Simi have been seeing each other and having fun together. They were acting very couple-y this past weekend at his birthday celebration in Vegas," the source shared. "It's easy since they have known each other for a long time. Simi is supportive of The Weeknd and they have a natural flirtation and chemistry."