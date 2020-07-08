Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin and Martin Short's Hulu Comedy Series

Steve Martin and Martin Short have found the third member of their comedy squad: Selena Gomez. The 28-year-old actress will star alongside the pair in their upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, the streaming service announced Friday as part of its summer Television Critics Association press tour.

The series follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking) co-created the series and will write. Martin will also executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Hulu first announced the series in January. Martin and Short have worked together several times in the past, including co-starring in 1986's Three Amigos and 1991's Father of the Bride. The friends also co-headlined international comedy tours, first in 2016, which culminated with a 2018 Netflix comedy special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, and last year, which ran through March in the U.K.

Gomez's addition to Only Murders in the Building marks her first regular role on TV since Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. She starred as Alex Russo on the series for five years, from 2007 to 2012.

The multi-hyphenate has since appeared in several films and focused on her music career, releasing a new album, Rare, earlier this year. She's also served as an executive producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented, and the upcoming feature film The Broken Hearts Gallery. Her 10-part quarantine cooking series, Selena + Chef, debuts next week on HBO Max.

