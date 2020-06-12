Selena Gomez Gets Candid on Self-Discovery and Overcoming Doubt

Selena Gomez's journey to where she is now wasn't easy. But she says her belief in herself got her there.

The 28-year-old actress opened up about her recent self-discovery and how it inspired her album Rare and beauty line of the same name at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit on Saturday.

"The whole theme of my last album was a lot of self-discovery, a lot of being OK, being alone and being vulnerable, being OK with not looking like everything else, like everyone else," she shared. "And I think for me, there’s so much that I want my brand [Rare Beauty] to feel like."

All that took a lot of hard work -- and "requires a check-in with yourself," Gomez explained.

"'Why do you want to do the things that you’re doing? Are you going to be able to show up for those things? Are you patient with yourself?' There are so many questions that you have to ask yourself. But at the same time, it’s equally as important to surround yourself with people who are the ones that are challenging you, the ones that are believing in you," the "Wolves" singer said. "There’s a lot of people, even to this day that say 'no' to me."

Gomez recalled being confronted with doubt when she was younger.

"I had so many reasons to not pick myself up and just keep going… But what I could never let go of, was how much I believed in myself and believed in what I was doing," she said.

"When I was younger I was lucky enough to find my passion, and from that point on I had to go with it no matter what happened," Gomez expressed. "A lot of people told me 'no,' a lot of people said that I wasn’t able to do it or I wasn’t capable. To be honest, there are still people to this day that I think say that."

"The only thing I can say is the theme of everything I do is good quality. I want to make sure the stuff that I have -- whether it’s all the business stuff to my other work acting and singing -- it’s important for me to be authentic and to connect to something, otherwise it seems a bit pointless to me," she shared. "But the payoff is amazing."

The former Disney star also opened up about mental health, and her desire to help normalize those conversations.

"I think it's less scary when you talk about it. So, that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did. I think I had a moment where I felt different, like, 'Why do I react this way?' 'Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?' and I had to figure that out," she said.

"I think my journey personally has been all about my timing -- when I felt like it was working and that’s when I suddenly became so obsessed with making sure that everybody I knew understood that sharing your emotions were great," she added. "I’m a huge advocate for therapy…. I think it’s such a normal thing, especially nowadays there’s no way that people aren’t feeling a certain way, whether they’re figuring that out on their own or not, we all need each other."

