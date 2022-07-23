Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'

Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.

In the second photo, Gomez can't help but laugh while Swift appears to take a selfie and give the camera a thumbs up. Gomez captioned the post, "30, nerdy and worthy," which appears to be a reference to the "13 Going On 30" catchphrase "30, flirty and thriving."

Gomez also took to her Instagram Story to thank the countless fans who showered her with love and affection on her big day. She wrote in her Story, "Thank you guys so much for all the bday love!!" She also said that, this year, her "biggest wish is for donations to the Rare Impact Fund to support mental health," which is the initiative she launched as part of her Rare Beauty's focus on addressing mental health and self-acceptance.

"Together we can reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to resources," she continued on her Story. "Love you guys so much!"

Gomez certainly felt the love on her birthday, and that she celebrated with her BFF of almost two decades made their faithful fanbases even more excited.

Fans took to social media and shared throwback photos of the besties over the years. One fan tweeted, "30 years Selena Gomez and 32 years Taylor swift. they grew up very fast." Another fan wrote, "Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift the best friendship there is."

It's unclear where Gomez and Swift celebrated, but it's worth noting Gomez lives in L.A., and Swift on Thursday made a surprise appearance during HAIM's concert at the O2 Arena in London. It's quite possible she performed there and jetted out of there and immediately headed back to the states to be alongside her best friend.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift the best friendship there is pic.twitter.com/fWuuotp0uJ — jo (@fetishxsel) July 23, 2022

Gomez and Swift go way back, and they're much closer than what they actually appear. In a January 2020 interview for the cover of WSJ. Magazine's annual Talents and Legends issue, Gomez shared why they share such a strong bond.

"There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," she explained at the time. "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family."

"It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world," Gomez continued. "We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."